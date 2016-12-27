The Wedding Party makes N21.5m in one day
Apparently not tired of smashing records, hit movie, The Wedding Party has reached another milestone in the country. According to its producer, Mo Abudu, on December 26, Boxing Day, the movie made a whopping N21.5m. Yeah! You heard it. N21.5m in just one day. The movie which now has a total revenue of over N120m, made […]
This post The Wedding Party makes N21.5m in one day appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG