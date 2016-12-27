The Wedding Party makes N21.5m in one day

Apparently not tired of smashing records, hit movie, The Wedding Party has reached another milestone in the country. According to its producer, Mo Abudu, on December 26, Boxing Day, the movie made a whopping N21.5m. Yeah! You heard it. N21.5m in just one day. The movie which now has a total revenue of over N120m, made […]

