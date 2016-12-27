Pages Navigation Menu

“The Wedding Party” Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 days – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment

"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 days
Pulse Nigeria
After grossing N21.5M on Christmas Day, "The Wedding Party" has reached over N120 million naira in 12 days, setting a new box office record. Published: 4 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail …

