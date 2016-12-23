The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016

The Headies 2016 was held on Thursday night, giving us ample opportunity to check out the fashion choices of some of your favorite celebrities. You can look through some of our best dressed celebrities at the award ceremony here. Now we focus on the ugly. Denrele is the class captain of the worst dressed celebs and takes …

The post The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

