Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Headies 2016 was held on Thursday night, giving us ample opportunity to check out the fashion choices of some of your  favorite celebrities. You can look through some of our best dressed celebrities at the award ceremony here. Now we focus on the ugly. Denrele is the class captain of the worst dressed celebs and takes …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.