There Is No Amount Of Legislation That Can Stop Corruption -Sen Dada

Sen. Gbolahan Dada represents Ogun West senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the former banker stated that, if Nigeria’s investment laws are draconian, then people will prefer to go to places like Ghana and other friendly countries.

You recently advocated for the death penalty for treasury looters, what informed this call?

When people steal N25bn, NItrn, $20m at the detriment of millions of others, there is no punishment worse than death penalty. We can also do life imprisonment but there is no amount of legislation that can stop corruption. You have to decide that you will not be corrupt. We have to either make conscious efforts to stop corruption personally or punished them with capital punishment.

But is the government doing enough to check corruption because the opposition have been criticising them of being vindictive?

That was just a myopic statement. They were just playing to the gallery. They were in power for 16years and who else would have been targeted? The government is doing its best to fight corruption and it is using the security agencies to do it. So I don’t see any injustice in it. Money is good, it speaks all languages but when people make money without effort, they are destroying the fabric of society and are destroying the moral of people to work. When you work for years and you don’t see anything and then somebody else comes and in two-four years, he has made lots of money, it tends to demoralise you. When you start investigating these people that have stolen money, they become chicken and start begging for mercy. But why did they do it in the first place? Sometimes I see them as sick people, they need to be examined, else I don’t know how one person can steal billions of naira that until he dies, he will not use it. So those who steal #50,000 – #100,000 can be jailed but those who stole billions of naira and put it in the soak-away should be punished with the death penalty. They are a source of danger to those who work genuinely and earn clean money because people see them also as thieves. These are the consequences of these abuse.

The Nigerian Economy has been a source of concern to so many people, do you share such fears?

The Nigerian economy is not bankrupt, the problem they have now is that, they are short of cash. The economy is cash trapped.

When you say they are cash trapped, does it mean the economy is trapped somewhere?

We are in a commodity business. The moment the prices of oil crashed at the international market, we were affected. We are not a diverse economy. There are other economies in Africa that are big in tourism, gold and agriculture. Ours is a monolithic economy and so we were badly affected. It is the foreign exchange shortages that are affecting us and too many issues are there. We cannot float the currencies when the only source of revenue is at all-time low. If, at the time oil was selling for $140 per barrel, we had diversified, we won’t be where we are now. The only thing recession means is that, you are below zero.

Some have blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for constantly changing policies for the state of the naira. Do you think this is true?

The CBN might have some blame but the main problem started from the drop of oil prices. When people talk about diversifying to agriculture as exchange earners, I just laugh. . Before you can farm and export, you must feed your people first. You must also be sure that, you have the right market to sell the goods. There is also the packaging and preservation of the produce and content issues.so diversifying to agriculture is not as easy as people think. The CBN policy is to ensure that the currency does not become worthless.

But has the CBN been doing that?

Well there are those policies that could boast of confidence in the economy and one of these policies is the one on TSA.

Earlier, you said we are cash trapped but why would the FG save trillions in the TSA when the economy is cash trapped?

When I say cash trap, I am talking about dollars not naira. The CBN is to regulate our fiscal policies and monetary policies. The TSA was meant to mop up excessive funds in the system. We all know of the billions that were abandoned in the banking vault but when TSA started, at the first operation they had, they mopped up over 41 trillion Naira. The service provider was charging one percent which became a problem. Remita was making about 25bn in a day and people felt it wasn’t right. The senate looked into it and it was debated on before it was settled, but they mopped a lot of money from the system. All these windows were to try to control the system and sanitise the polity, otherwise you would have had more naira chasing dollars. What we need now is solutions.

Supposing you were giving the opportunity to formulate the solutions, what would it be?

It is a mix of various policy fixture. You must look at your investment policies. What can we do to attract investment? You need to look at your tax system and interest rate system. All these policy systems are not just one solution. We need to create confidence for investors. Dollars follow where there is peace. If Nigeria investment laws are draconian, then people will prefer to go to places like Ghana and other friendly countries. So we need to create confidence first to attract investment. Investors from places like China, America want to see a confident economy before they can invest. For example, when they know that it is N1000/$1 and it will stay so, they will have confidence to come and invest in the economy. Not that today, it will be N300/$1 and tomorrow it is N550/$1. With that kind of oscillation, nobody will want to come and invest here.

The FG has been talking of diversifying the economy. Do you think it will help in anyway?

It will work if the private sector is involved in it. Government has to bring them in to invest because agriculture is a long time investment. We need to have the equipment for mechanised farming, for finished products and also processing the farm products. We need the modern storage system in place before we can think of mass production or exportation. I am scared now that they are producing rice everywhere, we don’t have storage system for it. We don’t have silos. You are telling farmers to go and grow tomatoes but who will buy it after they have spent money and time to produce it? Where are they going to store it? You can’t consume everything in one day. We must have some technologies in place before we start this otherwise if the farmer loses his produce in this year’s farming, next year, he would not want to farm in large quantity again. I agree that it is better for the country to move from oil to agriculture, but we need to put things in place.

But does this government have the capacity to put these things you have listed in place?

When America blocked Cuba, they fought hard and became one of the biggest exporters of sugar in the world. Nigeria can do more than that because we have what it takes. We have the land and population which is our strength. So the policy is in the right direction, but it needs time to grow.

When you say our population is our strength, would you say that, federalism is working in Nigeria?

For me, I don’t see how federalism is working in this country. I am very true to myself. I believe every federating unit should be semi-independent and keep competition in the six zones. If we don’t do it, we will continue to have discontentment. Nigeria is a complex country. We have different tongues, tribes and all. I feel that linguistic boundary system is the system that grows. England that has been together since around 1462 is now talking about separation and they all speak English because they have abandoned the main language, Gallic. We used to be three zones but it is now six and each zone has a cultural affinity, culture and values system. If we have conflict and you don’t respect my value system, then I won’t respect your own. All of us need to be respected no matter how poor we are. All groups in Nigeria must be loved and protected by law. If we have regional systems, it will promote competitions. It is unfortunate that politicians keep playing politics with the issue. I see a great danger, the law of the land is not being respected. The elites who are meant to guide the laws and protect it are the ones that keep breaking it. You can see their contemptuous attitude to the law and how they indulge in corrupt practices. So in that process, who will implement the law? Until the force of justice is brought on them, I don’t see how we can tame corruption or how we can really continue to accommodate each other. Every zone has its advantages and we can all bring it to make one Nigeria.

With the rise in kidnapping, crises in the south/south, MASSOB/IPOB, and Fulani herdsmen and farmers clashes, do you see Nigeria remaining as one in the next 10years?

To be honest, my only hope is in President Buhari else I have no faith in anything I have seen so far. If this man fails to put Nigeria right, then we are in real trouble.

But is the president on track because some are accusing him of nepotism?

With the complexity in Nigeria, I think he will want to work with people he knows and trusts very well. He will want to work with people he grew up with and knows very well. But whether he likes it or not, people will complain about the imbalance. The president is not a Yoruba or Igbo man. He is a Hausa man and he grew up with his people. He knows them and has interacted with them. Even in the north, the people are saying he is only appointing those from the north-east. I don’t really mind if he is appointing people from the north, the most important thing is for them to be dedicated. He can bring anybody, even the Chinese as long as they can do the job. My problem is that, our population is growing every year. Very soon, we will be two hundred million and we haven’t started putting anything in place to accommodate this population explosion. Houses are not being built or schools that will accommodate this population explosion. This nation is in danger and the only way forward is to prepare to work together to make Nigeria great again. Taxes in America are bigger than Nigeria but they have only 20 million people while Nigeria has 170 million people and we are still counting. What makes a nation important is the production ability. I see a sense of hopelessness among our youths. I see a sense of hopelessness across the land because we have a large number of youths full of energy yet, there is nowhere they can channel it to except violence and crime. That is why we witness violence and crime every now and then.

