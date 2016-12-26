Pages Navigation Menu

“There is no indictment; no case at all” – Oba Abdulraheed Akanbi on ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Allegations

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Oba Abdulraheed Akanbi said he will not appear before a Magistrate’s Court in Osogbo, Osun State where he was issued a bench warrant for his arrest last week Tuesday. Oba Akanbi also stated that he is not involved in any internet fraud (Yahoo Yahoo), contrary to the allegations made against him in court. Punch reports […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

