There will be no peace in Nigeria until we get Biafra – BIM threatens

The Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, has affirmed that it won’t relent on its oars until the independent state of Biafra is realized. BIM is one of the frontline groups affiliated to the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). In a statement by the leader of MASSOB-BIM, Ebonyi South zone, Mr. […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

There will be no peace in Nigeria until we get Biafra – BIM threatens

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

