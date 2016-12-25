Pages Navigation Menu

There’s Only One U.S. President at a time – Obama tells Trump

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has told incoming President Donald Trump to accept the fact that there is only one U.S. President at a time. Obama also told the president-elect that he remains the U.S. President till January 20, 2017, when he would complete his two-term presidency of the U.S. and handover to Trump. Obama’s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

