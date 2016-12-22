Thiago Silva Extends Contract With PSG

PSG captain Thiago Silva has signed a two-year contract extension and will remain at the Parc des Princes till June 2020, the Ligue 1 holders have confirmed.

The Brazil international’s future has been shrouded in doubts over a couple of months, with Juventus chief executive citing an interest in the defender. However, the 32-year-old stated his desire to stay in Paris.

Since his switch from Milan, the defender has won nine titles andis confident of more to come, despite a fluctuating season under Emery.

“It’s an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” Silva told PSG’s official website.

“Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive. I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League.

“We still have some very big dreams to fulfil. I’m convinced that we’ll manage to do that and will continue to make our fans happy.”

Silva was on the scoresheet as PSG returned to winning ways with a 5-0 victory over against lowly Lorient on Wednesday and they lie third in Ligue 1, five points behind leaders Nice heading into the mid-season break.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “I’m very happy with Thiago Silva’s contract extension. He’s an extraordinary captain through his reading of the game and his authority on the pitch.

“Our fans have always appreciated his exemplary combativeness. His presence will continue to help the club improve.

“Since his arrival, Thiago has made a real mark on Paris Saint-Germain’s history. Between PSG and its captain, some great pages remain to be written.”

