Thibaut Courtois ‘Open’ To Real Madrid Move

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sees himself as a Real Madrid player next season, according to Marca.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a new goalkeeper and Courtois, who has experience of Spanish football having spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, is on their wishlist.

Marca claim the Belgium international is aware of Real’s interest, and he believes he will play for the club from next summer onwards.

The 24-year-old is reported to have informed his camp and his Chelsea team-mates, who are trying to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has been Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past three seasons, while his contract with the Premier League leaders expires in the summer of 2018.

Speaking in September, Courtois revealed that he wants to return to La Liga but stressed his desire to see out his current deal with Chelsea.

‘When I left Spain I had it clear in my mind that one day I was going to return there,’ he said.

‘From the first minute I fell in love with Spain for its people, lifestyle, food.

‘I still maintain eating dinner and then an afternoon nap; most of the television I see is Spanish. I am half Spanish.

‘I have a contract with Chelsea for three more years.

‘In 2018, when I enter the final year of my contract, we will have to evaluate if it is better to renew or walk away.’

The post Thibaut Courtois ‘Open’ To Real Madrid Move appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

