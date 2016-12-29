Thief caught red-handed at ATM terminal by card owner in Lagos – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Thief caught red-handed at ATM terminal by card owner in Lagos
NAIJ.COM
A criminal has been allegedly caught red handed while withdrawing money by the the card owner at NNPC bus/stop branch of the Access bank, Ejigbo, Lagos state. The criminal was said to have tricked the card owner of her card at Iyana Ejigbo branch of …
Thief caught at ATM terminal by card owner
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG