Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Thief caught red-handed at ATM terminal by card owner in Lagos – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Thief caught red-handed at ATM terminal by card owner in Lagos
NAIJ.COM
A criminal has been allegedly caught red handed while withdrawing money by the the card owner at NNPC bus/stop branch of the Access bank, Ejigbo, Lagos state. The criminal was said to have tricked the card owner of her card at Iyana Ejigbo branch of …
Thief caught at ATM terminal by card ownerGistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.