Think Africa Challenges Youths to Be Innovative

Think Africa, a non-profit organisation , established to promote the development of Africa by connecting professionals globally to new high growth in the African markets ,has challenged youths across Africa to be inventive at its recently organised conference.

The conference which had in attendance professionals and seasoned speakers from across the globe was graced by young aspiring and made entrepreneurs from different parts of the world who shared and exchanged business models as its relate to their respective countries.

According to the convener of the initiative, Tunde Ogunsalu, the idea of bringing the programme, which had enjoyed prominent presence abroad to Nigeria was to enable the Nigerian youth expand their horizon and expand their reasoning beyond local examples.

“We have put together several professional events in Washington DC. The organisation is now extending its tentacles to Nigeria in collaboration with our Nigerian counterparts to improve on their directions and endeavours so as to be able to create a conducive business environment.

Some of the speakers that made the occasion included Presidential Adviser on Nigerians in the Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri; Founder, Red Media,Demola Williams and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Idvisory Services, Bayo Rotimi.

Also in attendance were the Chief Executive Officer of CEECON Energy & Gas, Chima Anyaso and the founder of Alpha Reach, Janet Omojuwa among others.

The speakers agreed on self-empowerment in addition to hard work as the only way out for the youth in the present economic situation and encouraged the youth to be actively involved in the socio-political reconstruction of Nigeria .

Reinforcing the speakers’ stance, the Chief Executive Officer of Quest Advisory Services, Bayo Rotimi, urged government to create an enabling environment that will boost the morale of youths towards realising their dreams.

Ogunsalu also pleaded with the government to initiate friendly policies to put businesses in the right direction that will enable the young people to connect easily.

