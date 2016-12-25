Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Is The Only Reason Why I’ll Marry A Poor Man – Nollywood Actress

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment, Nollywood, Relationship | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel most known for her role as ‘Nurse Titi’ in the popular Nigerian soap opera, ‘Clinic Matters’ has revealed that she is in love with one of her male fans. The actress in a chat with Punch disclosed that she has been blessed with a man who understands the nature of her…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post This Is The Only Reason Why I’ll Marry A Poor Man – Nollywood Actress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.