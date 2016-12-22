Pages Navigation Menu

This Video Will Melt Your Heart! How Young Nigerian Man Help Elderly Orange Seller (Video)

A Facebook user, Dion Osagie helped a woman selling orange who make just to make N700 daily by giving N25,000 naira to support her family and urged other people to help the woman in their own little way.

Amb Dion Osagie wrote:

“#Random act of kindness:

A story that will touch your heart.

A grand mother who go about selling orange just to make #800 Naira ($2) daily to support her family blessed with #25,000 today. We are living in a wicked world filled with rich people who are not helping.

Support this project, make a small donation: Godsent foundation, First bank 3060544255.

Together we can make a big difference this season of hardship!!!”

Watch the touching video:

