Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Woman has slept with 50 Men in three months (Photos) – YNaija

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This Woman has slept with 50 Men in three months (Photos)
YNaija
A woman accused of sleeping with 50 men in three months has opened on the affairs. She was accused by the former lover of cheating on him while a guest at Jeremy Kyle's show. According to The Sun UK, Mum Sarah shocked viewers when she admitted to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.