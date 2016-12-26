Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Those accusing pastor Adeboye of collecting bribe from Governor Fayose are scum – Fani Kayode

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Fani-Kayode insists NWC sabotaged Jonathan's campaign, threatens to release proofs

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has lambasted critics who accused the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, of collecting bribe from Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. This is coming after the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ekiti State frowned at the comment made by Pastor Adeboye, commending […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Those accusing pastor Adeboye of collecting bribe from Governor Fayose are scum – Fani Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.