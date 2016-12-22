Thought Experiment: What if Kanye really runs for the U.S Presidency in 2020

At the August 30th, 2015 VMAs, Kanye, admitting that he’d been smoking some announced his decision to run for the United States Presidency in 2020. There’s no way to summarise his announcement without taking away from the Kanye-charm. So here goes: “Y’all might be thinking right now, ‘I wonder: Did he smoke something before he […]

This post Thought Experiment: What if Kanye really runs for the U.S Presidency in 2020 appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

