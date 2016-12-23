Pages Navigation Menu

Three LGs in Southern Kaduna to spend Christmas in curfew

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has stated that three local government areas in Southern part of the state will spend Christmas under 12 hours curfew. They are Kaura, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas. The governor, who was attacked in Kafanchan early in the week, also said his government was not responsible for the […]

