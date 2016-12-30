Three passengers die in Ogun auto crash – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Three passengers die in Ogun auto crash
Information Nigeria
Tragedy struck on Thursday at the Fari end of the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, after three passengers travelling for the New Year celebration lost their lives in a road accident. PUNCH Metro learnt that four others were in a critical condition at the Ro …
On Ijebu-Ode/Ore Highway 4 injured as auto crash claims 3 lives
Three dead, four injured in Ijebu-Ode/Ore Highway accident
Three killed in Ogun car crash
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG