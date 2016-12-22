Three suspected cop killers abandon bail bid – Zimbabwe Star
|
|
Three suspected cop killers abandon bail bid
Cape Town – The three suspects accused of murdering Cape Town policeman Mziwonke Siwisa abandoned their bail bid in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Thursday. Xolani Ndesi, Athi Mdluli and Jackson Lubabalo Mhobo were last …
