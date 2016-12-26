Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump – Guardian

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump
Guardian
Woods, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on December 30, returned to competition this month after a 15-month injury layoff. He joined the president-elect in a foursome, a spokeswoman for Trump's transition team said, with Trump departing via
Teeing off with another PresidentThe Hindu
SidelinesRapid City Journal

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.