Tiger Woods Posts Shirtless Christmas Photo

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has added more life to the internet after he shared a shirtless photo of himself as ”Mac Daddy Santa”, a somewhat startling alter ego for his kids during the holidays. The former world No. 1 golfer posted the photo on Twitter on Thursday of himself topless and arms crossed, sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, a …

The post Tiger Woods Posts Shirtless Christmas Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

