Timi Dakolo And His Family Shared This Wonderful Christmas Photo!

Timi Dakolo is never shy about showing off his wife and children. If you follow him on Instagram, then you already know his wife and children are his pride and joy.

The post Timi Dakolo And His Family Shared This Wonderful Christmas Photo! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

