Tinubu: APC leader can’t finish me – Amosun

Amosun also said that Tinubu never gave him any money but only stood by him when he needed support.

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said that he is always amused when people tell him that All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will “finish” him.

The governor made the comments on Friday, December 23, 2016, during a meeting of the Ogun APC in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“If you want something, there are several ways of getting it, imagine people said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will finish him (me) in Lagos and I said, don’t worry they don’t know what they are saying,” Amosun said according to Daily Trust.

“I am from Ogun State, what will happen in another place I don’t know and I don’t talk about what I do not know. Asiwaju that you see, not money, he didn’t give me any money, no, and I say it often that when I needed him, he stood by me.

“I talk to him, despite all of those things people will want to say, I think they are afraid to write something about what we are doing and what we are not doing. The work we have done will pay significantly; it will be no campaign, our work, all of our leaders, those outside too, all of them will be there for us and we will win,” he added.

Amosun was referring to rumours that he and other members of the party had betrayed Tinubu.

The supposed betrayal was said to have pushed the APC leader to begin to make moves to leave the party for a mega-party which he would create.

Tinubu has however denied the claims saying that he has no intention of leaving the APC.

