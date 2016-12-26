Tinubu: APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa

Tinubu expressed his delight in a statement issued on Sunday by his media office, praising the military for decimating the final stronghold of Boko Haram in Sambisa.

“I congratulate the nation, President Buhari and the army for crushing Boko Haram in their last stronghold of Sambisa Forest. I congratulate the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their bravery and resilience. They have given the nation a most wonderful Christmas gift."

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the wellbeing of the soldiers who have brought the country a wonderful Xmas gift by crushing Boko Haram.

“I know the insurgents were engaged in their last desperate acts and merely clutching to their last straw. Now they have been put down. Terror will have no place in our land. The end is here."

He also encourage the soldiers to consolidate on their victory by rescuing the remaining Chibok Girls and other captives in the custody of Boko Haram.

“I commend the troops. I thank them again for their courage and bravery. It’s time to finish the job and locate and liberate the remaining Chibok schoolgirls abducted from their school in 2014.

“As we sink ourselves in the Christmas celebration, let us remember to pray for the troops. Let us remember that for them, there was no Christmas.

“Let us also spare a thought for the Internally Displaced Persons. We must support them and give them hope”.

Written by Victor Agboga

