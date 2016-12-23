Tinubu: ‘APC leader will not leave his party for anybody,’ Lawmaker says
Omidiran, a member of the House of Representatives, represents the Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Ayo Omidiran has said that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would never leave the party.
Omidiran, a member of the House of Representatives, represents the Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.
“Tinubu, my governor, his associates and those people you mentioned will not leave the APC for anybody because it is their party. There is nothing like leaving the APC for another party. Leave it for whom?” Omidiran said on Thursday, December 22, according to Punch.
“Other people can say they want to leave but Tinubu will not leave his party. In APC, have you ever heard of New APC or any such names? It is in the PDP that you can talk about factions or new PDP; we don’t have new APC,” she added.
Omidiran however admitted that the APC has its “own issues,” which she said are being resolved.
ALSO READ: I have no issue with Tinubu – Akeredolu
Rampant rumours had it that Tinubu was planning to leave the APC due to a supposed betrayal by some of his associates.
This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG