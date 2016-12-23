Tinubu: ‘APC leader will not leave his party for anybody,’ Lawmaker says

Omidiran, a member of the House of Representatives, represents the Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Ayo Omidiran has said that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would never leave the party.

Omidiran, a member of the House of Representatives, represents the Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

“Tinubu, my governor, his associates and those people you mentioned will not leave the APC for anybody because it is their party. There is nothing like leaving the APC for another party. Leave it for whom?” Omidiran said on Thursday, December 22, according to Punch.

“Other people can say they want to leave but Tinubu will not leave his party. In APC, have you ever heard of New APC or any such names? It is in the PDP that you can talk about factions or new PDP; we don’t have new APC,” she added.

Omidiran however admitted that the APC has its “own issues,” which she said are being resolved.

ALSO READ: I have no issue with Tinubu – Akeredolu

Rampant rumours had it that Tinubu was planning to leave the APC due to a supposed betrayal by some of his associates.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

