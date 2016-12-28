Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I After 6 Years Of Marriage

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tameka Cottle better known as ‘Tiny’ has filed for divorce from her husband, T.I. The couple have three children together while they also have four children from previous relationships. Sources say they called their marriage quits after disagreements over major issues time and time again. They, however, want to remain friends for the benefit of …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I After 6 Years Of Marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.