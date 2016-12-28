Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tiny Harris files for divorce from rapper T.I.

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, has filed for divorce from the rapper after 6 years of marriage and 3 children together. Tiny filed legal documents for divorce at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7. TMZ reports state “We’re told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Tiny Harris files for divorce from rapper T.I. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.