Tiny Harris files for divorce from rapper T.I.

T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, has filed for divorce from the rapper after 6 years of marriage and 3 children together. Tiny filed legal documents for divorce at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7. TMZ reports state “We’re told the rapper and Tiny had been going through a…

The post Tiny Harris files for divorce from rapper T.I. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

