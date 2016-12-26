Tiwa Savage Buys Son A G-Wagon As Christmas Gift
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage who has been in a fix as to what to get her son, Jamil for Christmas flaunted her final decision. The Mavin singer took to her social media page to flaunt a miniature Mercedes Benz G Wagon which she got her son. The proud mum narrowed the list down after asking…
