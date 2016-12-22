Toby Grey – MMM (Moku Mogbe Modaran)

Just few days after the release of her raving number “DO“, Grey Nation singer “Toby Grey” recruits the expertise of seasoned producer “PJAY” to churn out new number syncing with the current trend MMM. The song was mixed and mastered by DrumPhase This is too dope!!! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD Toby Grey – MMM (Moku […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

