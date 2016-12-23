Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Fake news, #NoMeansNo, Headies awards and others

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

Fake news BREAKING: Freed schoolgirls to celebrate Christmas in Chibok https://t.co/j45mWbR4vI pic.twitter.com/xkmCjcoBcJ — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) December 22, 2016 Breaking news everywhere https://t.co/XSMPH28n62 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 22, 2016 Some newspapers carried the report of the release of an additional 21 Chibok girls, which if true, would have been a great way to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Today’s Noisemakers: Fake news, #NoMeansNo, Headies awards and others appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.