Tonto Dikeh Celebrate Yuletide With PLWDs, Offers 200 Scholarship

Nollywood award winning actress, Mrs Tonto Dikeh-Churchill has offered scholarship to 200 pupils at the Disabled Colony, Abuja.

Mrs Tonto Dikeh-Churchill who is the President, Tonto Dikeh Foundation stated this during the official commissioning of the road she constructed on behalf of her foundation to ease movement and improve developmental as well as business activities at Disabled Colony at Karimajiji, Abuja.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Dikeh-Churchill pledged to construct the road leading to the colony during a programme entitled: ‘Walk for love’ organized by the Big Church Foundation in December 3, 2016 to commemorate the world disability day, which recorded the presence of dignitaries and celebrities from all around the country to share, interact and give back to the less privileged in the society.

Speaking during the commissioning of the project which doubles with a Christmas party held at the Colony she said that she would commence the scholarship programme by paying a year school fees for the 200 pupils.

According to her, “I would have loved to pay the children’s school fees for four years but I would like to start with paying one year ‎school fees for 200 pupils‎.

“A educated child is an asset to the society, It is one of the best gift you can give to vulnerable Nigerians. I will not relent in giving back to the society.

“The spirit of sharing and giving is Biblical and it is also an African tradition that generates happiness and ensures social stability in the absence of a formal social security mechanism that caters for the less privileged in our society.

“We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and special persons in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

She reiterated that the road will help relevant stakeholders, philanthropist and other non governmental organisations access and provide support to the Disabled Colony.‎

Mrs Dikeh-Churchill also expressed confident that the nation’s economy will revive to its rightful position among comity of nations.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

