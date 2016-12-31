Too Bad! Nigerian Man Allegedly Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa
A Nigerian man identified as Mr. Tochukwu Nnadi popularly known as King was allegedly killed by security men in South Africa.
King was allegedly squeezed on the throat to dead by SA Interpol early hours of yesterday for selling drugs after being handcuffed.
According to reports. the brother who was called to the scene trying to find out why his brother was brutally killed in such a manner was also shot and taken to custody without explanation.
The post Too Bad! Nigerian Man Allegedly Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG