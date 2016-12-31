Pages Navigation Menu

Too Bad! Nigerian Man Allegedly Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa

A Nigerian man identified as Mr. Tochukwu Nnadi popularly known as King was allegedly killed by security men in South Africa.too-bad-nigerian-man-allegedly-killed-for-selling-drugs-in-south-africa

King was allegedly squeezed on the throat to dead by SA Interpol early hours of yesterday for selling drugs after being handcuffed.too-bad-nigerian-man-allegedly-killed-for-selling-drugs-in-south-africa-2

According to reports. the brother who was called to the scene trying to find out why his brother was brutally killed in such a manner was also shot and taken to custody without explanation. too-bad-nigerian-man-allegedly-killed-for-selling-drugs-in-south-africa-3

