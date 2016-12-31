Too Bad! Nigerian Man Allegedly Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa

A Nigerian man identified as Mr. Tochukwu Nnadi popularly known as King was allegedly killed by security men in South Africa.

King was allegedly squeezed on the throat to dead by SA Interpol early hours of yesterday for selling drugs after being handcuffed.

According to reports. the brother who was called to the scene trying to find out why his brother was brutally killed in such a manner was also shot and taken to custody without explanation.