Too Much DEAD BODIES! Graphic Photos of People Killed in Southern Kaduna

These are graphic photos from the Fulani herdsmen killings in Southern Kaduna as the government blatantly fails to protect its people, according to SpectaScope Nigeria.

Reliable reports have it that up till yesterday, 30th of December 2016, a word has not been heard from President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Chief Security Officer of the most populous country in Africa.

No arrest is yet to be made after the barbaric attack by Fulani herdsmen killing over 800 Christians as claimed by the Christian Association Of Nigeria, CAN in Kaduna South.

Also,the spokesman to President Buhari, Femi Adesina apparently said the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Kaduna South is not the president’s business as Kaduna governor, Nasir El Rufai is on top of the ‘blood festival’.

The Operation Harmony security initiative launched by the government to bring peace to the region is struggling to maintain peace as residents call on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the region.

See more graphic photo below: