Top 10 Ways To Free Up Memory Space On Your Android Device

Android devices are very ubiquitous today. Their popularity is unparalleled among operating systems and you can’t look anywhere without seeing an Android smartphone. There are numerous reasons why Android phones are so popular. They are so much fun to use, thanks to their user-friendly interface. They also enhance productivity greatly, at least more than smartphones running on other operating systems. They also have an extremely wide application ecosystem. Android phones have been found to have the most apps in their Google Play Store as app developers, seeing the ever-increasing popularity of Android phones and in a bid to make large and quick profits, prefer to make apps with Android support.

However, for all the advantages of Android phones, one main disadvantage of this operating system is memory restrictions. Android phones are known for relying greatly on memory capabilities for optimum functionality. This means that no matter how advanced your Android is, its overall functionality will be reduced if its memory is full (or almost full, for that matter). Most of the time, the consistent installation and use of different apps leads to memory congestion. Memory congestion could also be due to your pictures, videos, and other media files. Either way, there’s the need to free up memory from time to time.

If your Android phone (or any other Android device) is running low on or flat out of device storage, here are a few ways to free up memory space on your Android device and optimize device memory:

Use a microSD card

This is the most obvious way to increase storage space on your Android device. Using a memory card is safe and efficient for your device, even if the device in question doesn’t support a memory card. If your device does support a memory card, the first (and safest) thing you’ll want to do is to check for the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding memory cards and their specifications.

For example, most low- and middle-range devices can only accommodate memory cards up to 64GB, while high-end Android devices can support memory cards with storage spaces up to 128GB. Being careful about memory card selections will definitely save you money. However, if your phone doesn’t naturally support a memory card, a plausible option is to use a memory card reader, which connects to your phone’s micro USB port.

Manual app deleting

The first manual measure you can take to free space on your Android device is to begin deleting unwanted apps. Most Android devices come with some pre-installed apps that are of no use to the users. As a user, you can delete pre-installed apps that you have no interest in keeping.

Also, apps become redundant due to the discovery of newer and better ones. Older apps end up taking up memory and are not being used. They can also be deleted. If you ever decide that you need them again, you can easily reinstall them from your Google Play Store on any device, as long as the device has your email address and login details.

Clear up app caches

Apps that are currently in use could also be taking up storage space, as they continually take up cache space. Periodically clearing these caches could free up space and also has the potential of solving issues with misbehaving apps .

Cloud storage

Investing in cloud storage is an awesome way of increasing your storage space. A cloud is a site or space in the internet where you can back up your files. Apps and services such as Dropbox, iCloud, etc. are examples of cloud storage. Saving old pictures, documents, and other related files to a cloud can free up your storage space and can allow you to delete pictures and files from your phone without deleting them permanently.

When needed, you can simply log into the cloud to retrieve the saved files. However, a downside to cloud storage is that you can only access your saved files when connected to an active internet service.

Wireless Hard Disk

Wireless hard disks work the same way as good old external hard disks, except that you access them using a WiFi connection. They have a wide range of other features and are increasingly becoming more affordable.

Rooting

Rooting involves increasing the operating system capabilities of your phone. It makes your phone faster by searching the deep parts of your phone and getting rid of useless data. The downside of rooting is that if it isn’t done well, it could cause more harm than good. For a trusted rooting service, I recommend Root Explorer Premium. It’s extremely easy and the safety of all your files can definitely be guaranteed.

Google Photos

Google Photos is a highly efficient way to back up your pictures and videos. Once saved, you can delete the pictures from your local library. To turn on this feature on your phone, simply open the Google Photos app, go to Settings > Backup & Sync, and turn it on. When backing up your photos, it is advisable to do so in “high quality” mode, as this mode not only saves your pictures in high resolution, but it also doesn’t count against your Google Drive space.

Get rid of offline content

A lot of apps allow you to save stuff while offline, for example, Spotify and OneNote. This feature is awesome, but only if you have enough memory. If your device memory is getting filled up and you’re desperately looking for stuff to delete, your offline downloads might be a great place to start.

Get an active AntiVirus

An active and up-to-date AntiVirus software has the capability of sifting through your device storage to find out which parts are unessential (and as such, deleting them won’t cause any harm to your information, preset settings or your device in general). Investing in these apps will definitely be a smart move when seeking to free up your device memory overall.

Get a storage analyzer

If all previous steps fail, it might be time to get a storage analyzer. This app launches an investigation into your device’s folders, finds cargo like old downloads or leftovers from deleted games, and gets rid of them. The best storage analyzer out there is DiskUsage. It’s free and very easy to operate.

The post Top 10 Ways To Free Up Memory Space On Your Android Device appeared first on Lifehack.

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

