Top 11 Highest Goal Scorers in the Premier League

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Here’s the list of top 11 players who have scored the highest number of players in the premier league so far:

  1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – 13 goals
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) – 12 goals (1 penalty included)
  3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – 12 goals
  4. Sergio Kun Aguero (Manchester City) – 10 goals (3 penalties included)
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Everton)- 10 goals
  6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – 9 goals (2 penalties included)
  7. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – 8 goals
  8. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals (2 penalties included)
  9. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – 8 goals (3 penalties included)
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 8 goals
  11. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) – 8 goals

