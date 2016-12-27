Top 11 Highest Goal Scorers in the Premier League

Here’s the list of top 11 players who have scored the highest number of players in the premier league so far: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Diego Costa (Chelsea) – 13 goals Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) – 12 goals (1 penalty included) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – 12 goals Sergio Kun Aguero (Manchester City) – 10 goals (3 penalties included) Romelu Lukaku (Everton)- 10 goals Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – 9 goals (2 penalties included) Michail Antonio (West Ham) – 8 goals Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals (2 penalties included) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – 8 goals (3 penalties included) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 8 goals Theo Walcott (Arsenal) – 8 goals

