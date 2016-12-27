Top 11 Highest Goal Scorers in the Premier League
Here’s the list of top 11 players who have scored the highest number of players in the premier league so far:
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – 13 goals
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) – 12 goals (1 penalty included)
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – 12 goals
- Sergio Kun Aguero (Manchester City) – 10 goals (3 penalties included)
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton)- 10 goals
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – 9 goals (2 penalties included)
- Michail Antonio (West Ham) – 8 goals
- Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals (2 penalties included)
- Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – 8 goals (3 penalties included)
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 8 goals
- Theo Walcott (Arsenal) – 8 goals
