Top 8 Celebrity Scandals Of 2016

The year 2016 started off on a high note with celebrity scandal as Olamide and Don Jazzy opened the floodgates on the Headies Awards stage. The epic war of words between the ace Nigerian celebrities opened up a new chapter for other scandals including the epic rant by Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun which…

The post Top 8 Celebrity Scandals Of 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

