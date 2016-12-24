Top 8 Celebrity Scandals Of 2016
The year 2016 started off on a high note with celebrity scandal as Olamide and Don Jazzy opened the floodgates on the Headies Awards stage. The epic war of words between the ace Nigerian celebrities opened up a new chapter for other scandals including the epic rant by Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun which…
The post Top 8 Celebrity Scandals Of 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG