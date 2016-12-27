Pages Navigation Menu

Top 8 Highest Goal Scorers in La Liga

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

Here’s a list of the highest goals scorers in the La Liga so far:

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)- 12 goals (2 penalties included)
  2. Luis Suárez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona) 12 (0)
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)- 10 (3)
  4. Iago Aspas (Spain, Celta Vigo) 10 (2)
  5. Willian José (Brazil, Real Sociedad)- 9 (2)
  6. Rubén Castro (Spain, Real Betis) 7 (1)
  7. Sandro (Spain, Málaga CF) 7 (0)
  8. Aduriz (Spain, Athletic Bilbao) 6 (2)

