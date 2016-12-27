Top 8 Highest Goal Scorers in La Liga

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)- 12 goals (2 penalties included) Luis Suárez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona) 12 (0) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)- 10 (3) Iago Aspas (Spain, Celta Vigo) 10 (2) Willian José (Brazil, Real Sociedad)- 9 (2) Rubén Castro (Spain, Real Betis) 7 (1) Sandro (Spain, Málaga CF) 7 (0) Aduriz (Spain, Athletic Bilbao) 6 (2)

