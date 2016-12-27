Top 8 Highest Goal Scorers in La Liga
Here’s a list of the highest goals scorers in the La Liga so far:
- Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)- 12 goals (2 penalties included)
- Luis Suárez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona) 12 (0)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)- 10 (3)
- Iago Aspas (Spain, Celta Vigo) 10 (2)
- Willian José (Brazil, Real Sociedad)- 9 (2)
- Rubén Castro (Spain, Real Betis) 7 (1)
- Sandro (Spain, Málaga CF) 7 (0)
- Aduriz (Spain, Athletic Bilbao) 6 (2)
