Top Boko Haram Fighter Arrested In Ikorodu, Lagos

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has revealed that a top member of the Boko Haram sect was arrested in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Buratai said the terrorist, one of those fleeing from the hitherto Boko Haram stronghold of Sambisa Forest, was arrested on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Buratai made the disclosure during the reopening of two major roads in the state.

The roads – Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga – were closed during the height of the activities of the insurgents in 2013.

Buratai charged the troops not to relent until all the terrorists who had waged a war against Nigeria since 2009 are arrested.

“You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup,” the army chief said.

He said in spite of the takeover of the insurgents’ last strong hold in Sambisa forest, “we have no time to waste”.

Buratai described the seven-year fight against the Boko Haram insurgents as “quite sober and touchy”, saying that a number of officers and soldiers had lost their lives in the war.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and vowed that the army would recommit itself to the fight until “remnants’’ of the terrorists were cleared.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, had earlier said that the North East had been secured.

He also said that insurgency had brought untold hardship on the people of Borno people and the entire North East zone.

