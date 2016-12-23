Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Top clubs in England, Spain, Germany and China want Mikel

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

CHELSEA outcast John Obi Mikel is reportedly wanted by a cluster of British clubs. The Stamford Bridge stalwart enters the final six months of his current Blues deal in the new year. And he has long been expected to leave Chelsea after being frozen out of first-team affairs by Antonio Conte. The Nigeria star is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Top clubs in England, Spain, Germany and China want Mikel appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.