Top guider Chuddy Ugorji throws MMM end of year party (Photos)

MMM top guider Chuddy Ugorji threw and party in Lagos to mark the end of the year.

Recall that he wrote to Nigerians that he is hoping MMM comes back healthier and stronger in 2017.

More photos below…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

