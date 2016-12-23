Total Nigeria wins ‘Most Trusted Quality company’ Award

Total Nigeria Plc has again been recognised for its quality-driven operations and global best practice standards in products and services with the award as the ‘Most Trusted Quality Oil & Gas Company’.

This was conferred on the company at the special edition of the African Quality Institute’s commemoration events of the World Quality Day, held last weekend in Lagos.

The company beat other companies in the nation’s oil and gas marketing sub-sector’s awards category due to what the organisers termed “Total Nigeria Plc’s consistency in placing high premium on quality in all areas of its operations.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Prof. Stanley Ohenhen, said the yearly World Quality Day is celebrated globally to increase awareness on the importance of quality makes in organisational and national growth and prosperity.

Specifically, he explained that to mark the day, businesses across the world take part in a variety of activities such as business-wide seminars, presentations, quizzes and competitions at their workplace. Events are usually organised by quality professionals both within organisations and independent bodies, and are designed to spread the ‘importance of quality’ message to non-quality professionals.

Ohenhen explained that the theme of this year’s event: “Making Operational Governance Count,” was quite instructive as it is a collection of the activities that drive formulated corporate visions, mission, goals, objectives and policies are implemented with thoroughly guided continuous improvement processes in place.

He explained that it was in recognition of the awardees’ commitment to quality consciousness in all aspects of their operations that they were being recognised with the prestigious awards.

Responding, spokesman for Total Nigeria, Albert Mabayaku, said: “It gives us great joy to be recognised by a global quality measurement organisation. Over the past 60 years of our operation in Nigeria with 530 service stations well spread across the country.

we have shown that we are a consumer-centric company which places high premium on quality in our products and services.“This award, which is coming after several laurels we have received in the past few years, will further encourage us to do more in promoting quality in our operations. We are committed to provide better energy to Nigeria and the world. We are environmental-conscious and total quality is the hub round which our operations are anchored in our efforts to give back to the society,” Mabayaku said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

