Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Touch Not My Anointed Zimbabwean pastor disgrace after the prostitute he had sex with turned to be his member – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Touch Not My Anointed Zimbabwean pastor disgrace after the prostitute he had sex with turned to be his member
Pulse Nigeria
A Zimbabwean pastor was seriously humiliated after a prostitute he spent a night with turned out to be one of his church members. Published: 17.16; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · Pastor Chamba has been busted play. Pastor Chamba has been busted.
Photos: Pastor humiliated after he failed to pay for sex with church member prostituteNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.