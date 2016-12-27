Toure To Iheanacho: Show Your Hunger

Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho scored in the 3-0 win over Hull City, which has earned him praise from Yaya Toure.

The Nigeria international came off the bench to score the second goal and put City in control of the match at Hull City.

Toure opened the scoring for the Citizens from the spot and believes Iheanacho’s hardwork is paying off.

“When you’re young like that, you have to show your hunger,” the midfielder told reporters after the game. “What I tell him all the time, even on the training ground, [is] when you play like that you have to show up and I think today was brilliant for him.

“It was a massive goal. The important second goal gives you a lift [and] lets you continue the game. It made Hull attack and leave space, and the third goal came from that. It was too open, we tried to keep the ball moving and after that it was a good action from Raheem [Sterling, who created the third].”

