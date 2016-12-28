Pages Navigation Menu

Toxic alcohol kills 39 in Pakistan

At least 39 people, most of them Christians celebrating Christmas, have died and dozens have fallen ill after drinking toxic alcohol in Pakistan, according to officials. Police in eastern Punjab province took all alcohol sellers in the district of Toba Tek Singh, the site of the incident, into custody for questioning, Muhammad Shahbaz, a local […]

The post Toxic alcohol kills 39 in Pakistan appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

