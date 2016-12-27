Toxic liquor kills 39 on Christmas day in Punjab – Aljazeera.com
|
TIME
|
Toxic liquor kills 39 on Christmas day in Punjab
Aljazeera.com
More than 150 people taken to clinics after consumption of brew by mainly Christian group in eastern Pakistan. 27 Dec 2016 16:41 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Deaths from toxic alcohol regularly occur in rural areas of …
Toxic Alcohol Kills 31 People Celebrating Christmas in Pakistan
Dozens Die From Tainted Liquor In Pakistan
Pakistan: 32 people die after consuming toxic liquor
