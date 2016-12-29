Toyin Aimakhu Legally Changes Name
What’s in a name? For Toyin Aimakhu, apparently a lot. The self-proclaimed “World Best Actress” revealed via her publicist that she has changed her last name to Abraham after several years as Toyin Aimakhu. The actress said the reason behind her name change “is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as …
The post Toyin Aimakhu Legally Changes Name appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG