Toyin Lawani Drops Sizzling Hot Christmas Photos With Daughter And Son

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fashion stylist, designer and business mogul, Toyin Lawani shared sizzling hot Christmas themed photos with daughter and son. The 34-year-old entrepreneur looked dashing in the photoshoot. See photos below:

