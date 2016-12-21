Traders Protest Against Alleged Disturbance Of Businesses

Some traders in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Wednesday took to the streets of Ado Ekiti, the state capital to protest against the alleged disturbance of their businesses by some state officials.

The angry protesters were said to have stormed the State Ministry of Works, located along Ajilosun street street and attacked the office of the state Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun.

It was learnt that, officials of the State Traffic Management Agency, whose offices fall within the compound of the Works ministry have been preventing street trading in the city by arresting and seizing wares of many who had displayed them on the streets.

One of the traders was alleged to have been beaten to coma by the officials but was later revived at the hospital.

But the development did not go down well with the traders, who termed their action as “deliberate plan to rob them of profiting from the boom sales characteristic of the yuletide.”

After making bonfires on Oja-Oba market, they took their protest to the ministry of works where they allegedly vandalized everything in sight, including the windows, doors among other things in the offices.

It was also gathered that the state works commissioner, Mrs Ogun narrowly escaped being lynched in the process.

One of the protesters who craved anonymity told reporters that : ” these Dagrin (Taskforce) should realize that this is festive period, Christmas is just four days while new years is less than two weeks. And it is time like this that selling, especially on the streets booms. So, they ought to allow us to do our business now.

“Many of us have market stalls in the demolished markets and are awaiting spaces in the new Oja-Oba market under construction. We cannot afford to go and get shops now as that would be too expensive. So they should pardon us for this time. At least, we have obeyed them all along before now, ” he said.

Anti-riot policemen deployed in the scene of protest, eventually restore calm after tear-gassing the protesters severally to disperse them.

Unconfimed number of the protesters were also said to have been arrested by the police.

Governor Ayodele Fayose also went to the scene of protest to appeal and fray the nerves of the protesters for them to allow peace to reign.

