Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traffic offence in Bayelsa: Over 7, 000 in trouble

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bayelsa on Tuesday, said it arrested no fewer than 7, 645 arrest of traffic offenders in the state between January and November. Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations. “The offence include worn-out tyre, failure to use seat belt, fake drivers’ licence and those without a licence.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.