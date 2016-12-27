Traffic offence in Bayelsa: Over 7, 000 in trouble

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bayelsa on Tuesday, said it arrested no fewer than 7, 645 arrest of traffic offenders in the state between January and November. Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa that the offenders violated different traffic rules and regulations. “The offence include worn-out tyre, failure to use seat belt, fake drivers’ licence and those without a licence.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

