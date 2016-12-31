Traffic officer bites motorist in Delta state (photos)
According to an eyewitness, a Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officer bit a motorist at the NTA Junction Okpanam Road Asaba, Delta State this morning.
Photos continue below:
